WATCH: Gov. Abbott to provide update on COVID-19 in Texas at 2:30 p.m. Friday

AUSTIN, Texas – *Editor’s Note: We will livestream all of Governor Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 briefings in this article. If there is not a livestream currently available, check back at a later time.

Governor Greg Abbott will hold a briefing Friday to update the public on the hospital capacity in the state of Texas for COVID-19 patients.

The governor will speak at 2:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the State Capitol.

As of Thursday evening, 254 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths total were reported in Bexar County, according to Mayor Nirenberg.

Gov. Abbott will be accompanied by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and Dr. John Zerwas.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: