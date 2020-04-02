WATCH LIVE: KSAT interview with Governor Greg Abbott at 12:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be on KSAT-TV at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday to answer questions from KSAT anchors Ursula Pari and David Sears about the COVID-19 response in the state.

The governor will answer questions over satellite and the interview will be broadcast live. You can watch the interview live on KSAT-TV or on the livestream below of the KSAT News at Noon.

The governor’s new executive order went into effect on Thursday and extends social-distancing guidelines through April 30.

As of Thursday morning, nearly 4,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Texas and nearly 60 people have died from coronavirus-related illness.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

