Governor, San Antonio Mayor to hold news conference Monday on coronavirus

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Coronavirus, Gregg Abbott, Ron Nirenberg, San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on the efforts to combat the coronavirus.

The news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the San Antonio Emergency Operations Center. KSAT.com will livestream the event.

Abbott and Nirenberg will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner, Dr. John Hellerstedt.

The news conference will also address the drive-thru coronavirus testing site in San Antonio.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

