Texas’ first coronavirus-related death in Matagorda County, officials say

BAY CITY, Texas – Health officials have announced Texas’ first coronavirus-related death in Matagorda County.

The patient was a man in his 90s from Matagorda County.

He died Sunday at Matagorda Regional Medical Center with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, officials said.

A news release said hospital officials were notified of the positive coronavirus result on Monday evening.

“Per the State’s protocol, the State has launched an extensive investigation into this second positive case, as they have informed the Matagorda County Hospital District that evidence exists of a possible community link to the earlier positive case in Matagorda County,” the news release said.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

KSAT will update you with new information when it becomes available.

