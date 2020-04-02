69ºF

Twists on PB&J

Try these unique snack ideas

Nicole Mattox

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of national PB&J day, our producer Nicole Mattox put together a few twists on the peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

If you’re looking for a fun snack for you or your kids, there are some great bit size snacks made with peanut butter and jelly!

GRILLED PB&J

  • Bread
  • Peanut Butter
  • Jelly
  • Butter

STRAWBERRY BITES

  • Strawberries
  • Peanut Butter
  • Jelly

BANANA SANDWICH

  • Banana
  • Peanut Butter
  • Jelly

