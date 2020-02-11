Recipes: Dinner for your sweetheart

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for ideas for a dinner for two at home this Valentine’s Day? Look no further - Fischer & Wieser have you covered.

For more recipes, check out their website .

Bacon wrapped pepper jam green beans

Ingredients:

• 1 (12 ounce) package bacon, strips cut in half

• 1 (16 ounce) package fresh French green beans

• 4 tablespoons Fischer & Wieser’s FOUR STAR PROVISIONS Hatch Chile Jalapeno jam

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a casserole dish.

Set out the bacon, green beans and casserole dish in a little assembly line. Lay out a half strip of bacon. place a small bunch of green beans (6 or 7) onto the strip of bacon and roll up into a bundle. Place the bundle into the casserole dish, seam side down. Repeat with remaining bacon strips and green beans. You can pack these pretty tight in the pan, just know that if the bacon is touching another bundle they take some prying to get apart.

Warm up Hatch Chile Jalapeno jam in microwave for 30 seconds adding 2 tablespoons of water and stir then drizzle over bundles. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Bake in the preheated oven until browned and heated through, about 20 minutes.

Filet mignon with spicy blackberry pico

Ingredients for steak:

• 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

• 4 (6 ounce) filet mignon

• Kosher salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 4 tablespoons butter

Ingredients for pico de gallo:

• 4 Roma tomatoes

• 1/2 cup diced red onion

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1 jalapeño

• 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

• 1 tablespoon lime juice

• 1/8 cup Fischer & Wieser’s Four Star Provisions spicy blackberry wine glaze

Directions:

In a bowl, combine tomatoes, red onion, kosher salt, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice and Fischer & Wieser’s Four Star Provisions spicy blackberry wine glaze.

For steak, preheat oven to 400°. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Season steak with salt and pepper on both sides. When oil is just about to smoke, add steak. Cook until very seared, about 5 minutes, then flip and add butter and rosemary. Baste with butter and cook another 5 minutes.

Transfer skillet to oven and cook until cooked to your liking, about 10 minutes for medium.

Remove from pan and let rest 5 minutes before slicing.

Serve with pico de gallo over steak.

Oaxacan Cosmo

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces tequila

• 1 ounce Fischer & Wieser’s Four Star Provisions cherry pomegranate habanero sauce

• 2 dashes bitters

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in cocktail shaker and shake well until chilled and double strain into coupe glass. Garnish with cherries and enjoy!