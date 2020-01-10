Chic Fix: Home improvement tips on a budget

SAN ANTONIO – Having your dream home doesn’t always mean spending lots of cash. With some savvy shopping, tips and tricks, you can spruce up your space on a limited budget.

That’s where Taylor Littleton comes in. We call on her design and staging expertise to help new homeowner, Oralia Hernandez, disperse her limited budget throughout her home and help her achieve the modern farmhouse look she dreams of.

The Location: San Antonio’s south side

The Challenge: Redesigning old looks

The Budget: $500

To see the big reveal, here’s Part 2:

Taylor Littleton and The Little Staging Co is a family run staging business. She says her job as a decorator is to come to your house and make it look warm, inviting and elegant for a reasonable price.

You can follow her on Facebook here.