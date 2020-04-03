Non-alcoholic drinks to try at home
Fun drinks for the whole family
SAN ANTONIO – Our producer, Robert Morin, shows off some great non-alcoholic drink ideas that you can try at home.
Each of these even have fun names, it’s a great way to keep the kids happy and you can even make them together!
THE RED DRINK
- Ginger Ale
- Club Soda
- Pineapple Juice
- Pineapple
- Pomegranate Juice
- Strawberries
THE CARROT SMOOTHIE
- Baby Carrots
- Peaches
- Banana
- Almond Milk
- Ice
THE FRUITY FLOAT
- Lemon-Lime Soda
- Watermelon Kool-aid liquid
- Vanilla Icecream
