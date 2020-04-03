74ºF

Non-alcoholic drinks to try at home

Fun drinks for the whole family

SAN ANTONIO – Our producer, Robert Morin, shows off some great non-alcoholic drink ideas that you can try at home.

Each of these even have fun names, it’s a great way to keep the kids happy and you can even make them together!

THE RED DRINK

  • Ginger Ale
  • Club Soda
  • Pineapple Juice
  • Pineapple
  • Pomegranate Juice
  • Strawberries

THE CARROT SMOOTHIE

  • Baby Carrots
  • Peaches
  • Banana
  • Almond Milk
  • Ice

THE FRUITY FLOAT

  • Lemon-Lime Soda
  • Watermelon Kool-aid liquid
  • Vanilla Icecream

