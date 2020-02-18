Chicken fried tamales
Celebrate Black History Month and Black Restaurant Week with this delicious recipe
SAN ANTONIO – The best way to celebrate anything is with food. So join in on the celebration with Black Restaurant Week.
Black Restaurant Week focuses on shining a spotlight on black owned restaurants, food trucks, and other businesses in San Antonio.
The week ends with the Dinner in Black, so make sure to get your tickets to check it out.
If you want more information you can head to their website.
