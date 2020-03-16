Kill germs with 2 ingredients
When making homemade hand sanitizer, best to use 99% isopropyl alcohol
SAN ANTONIO – No hand sanitizer? If you can round up two ingredients, you can make it yourself at home (recipe below).
Adeina Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, shares how to make a simple hand sanitizer recipe in the comfort and safety of your own home.
Anderson also shared crafts and do-it-yourself games to keep the kids busy at home. Watch the video above to learn how to make them!
*According to the CDC, alcohol-based hand sanitizers can quickly reduce the number of microbes on hands in some situations, but sanitizers do not eliminate all types of germs.
Ingredients:
• Isopropyl alcohol (It is best to use a bottle of 99% isopropyl alcohol)
• Aloe vera
Directions:
Fill up plastic container with three-quarters 99% isopropyl alcohol, one-quarter aloe vera. From there you can add glitter or a few drops of essential oil for your favorite scent.
WARNING: Experts note that if you don’t mix the right amounts of alcohol to aloe vera, you could damage your skin.
