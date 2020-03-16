Kill germs with 2 ingredients

SAN ANTONIO – No hand sanitizer? If you can round up two ingredients, you can make it yourself at home (recipe below).

Adeina Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina , shares how to make a simple hand sanitizer recipe in the comfort and safety of your own home.

Anderson also shared crafts and do-it-yourself games to keep the kids busy at home. Watch the video above to learn how to make them!

*According to the CDC , alcohol-based hand sanitizers can quickly reduce the number of microbes on hands in some situations, but sanitizers do not eliminate all types of germs.

Ingredients:

• Isopropyl alcohol (It is best to use a bottle of 99% isopropyl alcohol)

• Aloe vera

Directions:

Fill up plastic container with three-quarters 99% isopropyl alcohol, one-quarter aloe vera. From there you can add glitter or a few drops of essential oil for your favorite scent.

WARNING: Experts note that if you don’t mix the right amounts of alcohol to aloe vera, you could damage your skin.

Related Stories: