Tito’s responds to reports that its vodka can be used in lieu of hand sanitizer

SAN ANTONIO – Officials with Tito’s Handmade Vodka are responding to reports that the company’s vodka can be used in lieu of hand sanitizer.

The answer is no, based on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which require a hand sanitizer to contain at least 60% alcohol.

“Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC,” Tito’s officials said in a Twitter post.

KSAT reached out to Tito’s, an Austin-based company, directly and received the following statement:

As soon as we saw the incorrect articles and social posts, we wanted to set the record straight. While it would be good for business for our fans to use massive quantities of Tito’s for hand sanitizer, it would be a shame to waste the good stuff, especially if it doesn’t sanitize (which it doesn’t, per the CDC).

How you can responsibly prepare for an emergency (without hoarding supplies)

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/3gS4Cv92Xn — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 4, 2020

Hand sanitizer has flown off the shelves in recent weeks following reports of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The CDC has warned that if the coronavirus becomes pandemic there could be disruptions to everyday life but officials only recommend a three-day supply of essentials for emergency scenarios.

Food Bank launches coronavirus preparedness and prevention campaign