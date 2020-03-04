How you can responsibly prepare for an emergency (without hoarding supplies)
Amid coronavirus concerns, officials remind everyone to have a preparedness kit
SAN ANTONIO – News (and rumors) about the novel coronavirus outbreak have many people scrambling to stock up on food and supplies.
Customers have reported long lines at San Antonio grocery and warehouse stores this week, and temporary shortages of items like bottled water, toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
But is that necessary?
Last month, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases warned that if the coronavirus became a pandemic, there could be severe “disruptions to everyday life" and urged U.S. businesses, hospitals and communities to be prepared.
So how can you prepare without panicking?
H-E-B limiting number of hand soap, disinfecting products amid coronavirus concerns
For starters, don’t hoard.
Go through your pantry and see what your household might need to get through an emergency — whether that be a natural disaster like a hurricane, flood or fire, a terrorist attack, or, yes, even a coronavirus quarantine.
Officials recommend a three-day supply for most emergency scenarios, but even if local authorities were to issue a quarantine order, it would be unlikely to go beyond 14 days, which is thought to be the longest incubation period for the novel coronavirus illness.
Food Bank launches coronavirus preparedness and prevention campaign
So while it’s unlikely that you’d need months-long supplies of paper towels and disinfectant wipes, you may want to get a few extra non-perishable food items. Maybe add a few extra items each time you do your regular grocery shopping until you have what you need.
The surgeon general wants Americans to stop buying face masks
“Preparedness is key for any disaster,” said Libby Castillo, the regional communications manager for the American Red Cross serving Central and South Texas.
Castillo recommends that people have supplies at home as well as in a go-bag in case you must evacuate. And don’t forget about your medications. Always have a two-week supply of any daily medicines and keep a list of what you take.
“We’re heading into spring storm season and San Antonio and surrounding areas are prone to flooding. That’s something to always be prepared for,” Castillo said.
But, again, Castillo stressed that the key is not to panic.
“Be mindful that there are other people out there, and supplies need to last,” Castillo said. “We’re a community going through this together.”
Here are some resources that can help you prepare for any emergency:
- Preparedness plan for hurricane season
- Download the American Red Cross free emergency preparedness app by texting GETEMERGENCY to 90999
- Department of Homeland Security’s suggested emergency food supply list
- Survival kit supplies from the American Red Cross
- CDC’s recommendations for preparing for a disaster or emergency
Coronavirus prevention and resources:
- Metro Health opens coronavirus hotline for Bexar County residents
- Worried you were exposed to coronavirus? Here are guidelines from University Health System
- Doctors discuss what you should know about the coronavirus
- Know the symptoms and how to protect yourself, others from the coronavirus
- Masks may actually increase your coronavirus risk if worn improperly, surgeon general warns
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.