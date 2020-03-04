Watch live: What you should know about the coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – In response to growing concerns over the novel coronavirus in San Antonio, the Metropolitan Health District and the Alamo Asian American Chamber of Commerce are hosting an educational panel about the virus.

KSAT 12 News will livestream the discussion, which starts at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Dr. Jason Bowling, director of hospital epidemiology at University Hospital and UT Health; Dr. Anita K. Kurian, assistant director at Metro Health; and Dr. Hoan Pho of Methodist Hospital are among the panelists.

The “Coronavirus: What you should know” discussion follows days of alarm from some residents after an evacuee who tested positive for coronavirus visited North Star Mall on Saturday.

The mall closed Monday for deep cleaning but has since reopened.

More than 120 evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship were released from quarantine at JBSA-Lackland on Tuesday. The evacuees are American citizens who have been symptom-free for 14 days.

Metro Health has opened a hotline for Bexar County residents with questions about the novel coronavirus.

Residents can call (210) 207-5779 during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The COVID-19 hotline is available in English and Spanish.

Residents can also find information from Metro Health online.

