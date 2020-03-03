120+ coronavirus evacuees from Diamond Princess cruise ship to be released from quarantine in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – More than 120 evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship will be released from quarantine at JBSA-Lackland on Tuesday, San Antonio city officials said in an email.

The email states that the evacuees, who have tested negative at least twice for the virus, will be released “in an orderly way to minimize potential exposure to the San Antonio community.”

The release, originally scheduled for Monday, was delayed at the request of the City of San Antonio after city attorney’s sought a temporary restraining order in federal court to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Passengers who developed symptoms during the quarantine and tested positive for coronavirus are not being released Tuesday and will remain in isolation until they are “free from symptoms and have two negative tests within 24 hours apart to meet the criteria for release.”

“As mayor of this city, my foremost concern is preventing the spread of the coronavirus to the local community,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “I’m pleased that the CDC has made changes, and I’m comfortable that the plan as presented will minimize the risk of exposure."

Busses will transport passengers to the San Antonio International Airport from Lackland Air Force Base “in shifts that correspond with their flight times,” according to the email.

The evacuees will be escorted directly to ticket counters and receive assistance with their baggage as well as help facilitating through security.

Among the evacuees are several Texas residents who will also be taken to the airport on the busses and will be provided rental cars to drive home, the email states.

“The community can continue to feel confident that the necessary steps are being taken to protect all of us from this virus, and there has not been a case of community transmission. I also want to express our gratitude for the evacuees’ patience as we worked to ensure the utmost safety for everyone involved," Mayor Nirenburg said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention altered the protocol for release of evacuees over the weekend after an evacuee who tested positive for coronavirus visited North Star Mall.

The modifications to the protocol are:

A previously symptomatic quarantine individual will only be released if that person has two sequential negative tests within 24 hours.

No person will be released if there are any pending test results.

“The risk to the general public remains low. I want to remind the community that these are individuals who showed no symptoms over the course of the 14-day quarantine. We owe it to our fellow Americans not to stigmatize them and allow them to go back to their homes and families,” said Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger.