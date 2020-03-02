North Star Mall closes for 24-hour ‘deep cleaning’ after infected coronavirus evacuee visited shopping center

SAN ANTONIO – North Star Mall closed on Monday for a deep cleaning after officials were notified an evacuee who tested positive for coronavirus had visited the shopping center on Saturday, they confirmed in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.

Officials said the woman, who was evacuated from Wuhan, China, in early February, met the criteria for release after testing negative for the virus twice. Both of the tests were administered more than 24 hours apart, but a separate lab test that was pending when she was released revealed a positive test result.

While the woman was in the community on Saturday, she checked into a hotel near the San Antonio International Airport and spent approximately two hours at North Star Mall, Metro Health Assistant Director Dr. Anita Kurian said Monday.

“While the shopping center had been cleaned several times using CDC-recommended products, as an abundance of caution, we made the decision to close North Star Mall temporarily to allow for a further deep cleaning of the center,” North Star Mall officials said in the statement.

We were notified this morning by the San Antonio Metro Health District of an individual who visited our shopping center... Posted by North Star Mall on Monday, March 2, 2020

The announcement was posted around 2:45 p.m Monday. Officials said the mall will be closed for approximately 24 hours.

“The San Antonio Metro Health District has stated this individual was not exhibiting any symptoms and is considered to be relatively low risk to the public,” the statement read.

