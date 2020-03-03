North Star Mall reopens after infected coronavirus evacuee visited shopping center

SAN ANTONIO – North Star Mall has reopened following a deep cleaning after a woman “visited our shopping center and was later found to have tested positive for the coronavirus,” according to the mall’s Facebook page.

North Star Mall closed on Monday for 24 hours after officials were notified of the woman’s visit.

“The San Antonio Metro Health District has stated this individual was not exhibiting any symptoms and is considered to be relatively low risk to the public,” officials for the shopping center said in a Facebook post Monday.

The woman was evacuated from Wuhan, China, in early February and met the criteria for release after testing negative for the COVID-19 coronavirus twice. A separate lab test that was pending when she was released revealed a positive test result.

According to the North Star Mall Facebook page, a “few stores will have delayed openings.”

The woman was re-isolated after spending 12 hours in the San Antonio community where she visited the mall for around two hours and also checked into a hotel near San Antonio International Airport.

Officials with the shopping center said San Antonio Metro Health District maintained that the risk to the public “is considered to be relatively low.”