Understand: What is the coronavirus?

SAN ANTONIO – More than 8,000 cases of the coronavirus has been confirmed in the mainland of China. More than 200 people there have died from it. What exactly is the coronavirus that has some health officials concerned?

The coronavirus is actually a family of viruses, including the MERS virus and the SARS virus. When the virus is put under a microscope, it has little spikes coming out of the edges, like a sun’s corona.

But this new strain of the virus is one that hasn’t been recognized before.

Health officials believe that the virus likely started in animals before it was spread to humans.

With the outbreak centered in Wuhan, China, officials believe the animal to human transmission may have happened at a market where live animals are sold.

Its symptoms are similar to the flu. A minor case would leave someone with sneezing, coughing, fever and aches. More extreme cases are similar to pneumonia and could be fatal.

Although five cases have been confirmed in the United States, officials said residents are not in imminent danger.

There are some preventative measures you can take to combat the likelihood of acquiring the disease, per the CDC: