San Antonio health officials continue to monitor coronavirus outbreak

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio health officials are continuing to monitor the coronavirus outbreak as more cases around the nation are reported.

The City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working to monitor the spreading of the coronavirus since it was first reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

The coronavirus was declared as a global health emergency by the World Health Organization on Thursday. This comes after the first person-to-person US case was reported in Illinois.

As of now, the CDC reports six cases total of the coronavirus in four states: Washington, Illinois, Arizona and California.

Two suspected cases in Texas, one at Texas A&M University and one at Baylor University, were both confirmed to be negative.

There is currently no vaccine to help protect against the coronavirus, according to health officials.

However, there are some preventative measures you can take to combat the likelihood of acquiring the disease, per the CDC:

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information on the coronavirus, click here.

