RECIPE: Southern Chocolate Bourbon Kahlua Pecan Pie
Ingredients
- 1 pie crust
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 1/4 cup white sugar
- 1/2 cup butter
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon milk
- 1 teaspoon Bourbon
- 1 teaspoon Kahlua
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1/2 cup (more or less) semi-sweet Chocolate chips to fill bottom of pie crust
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).
- In a large bowl, beat eggs until foamy, and stir in melted butter. Stir in the brown sugar, white sugar and the flour; mix well. Last add the milk, bourbon and Kahlua and nuts.
- Pour into an unbaked 9-in pie shell. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes at 400 degrees, then reduce temperature to 350 degrees and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until done.
