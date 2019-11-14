47ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

47ºF

SA Live

RECIPE: Southern Chocolate Bourbon Kahlua Pecan Pie

Grandma’s Sweet Memories stops by SA Live to make delicious pies

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: SA Live, Food, Recipes

Learn how to bake Southern Chocolate Bourbon Kahlua Pecan Pie with Grandma’s Sweet Memories.

Ingredients

  • 1 pie crust
  • 1 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup white sugar
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon milk
  • 1 teaspoon Bourbon
  • 1 teaspoon Kahlua
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
  • 1/2 cup (more or less) semi-sweet Chocolate chips to fill bottom of pie crust

RECIPES: Granola-inspired power breakfasts

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).
  2. In a large bowl, beat eggs until foamy, and stir in melted butter. Stir in the brown sugar, white sugar and the flour; mix well. Last add the milk, bourbon and Kahlua and nuts.
  3. Pour into an unbaked 9-in pie shell. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes at 400 degrees, then reduce temperature to 350 degrees and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until done.

RECIPE: Pumpkin streusel coffee cake

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT including the Austin bombings, the mass shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the Dallas police ambush and Hurricane Harvey.

email