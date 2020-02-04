Local country musician gets rodeo ready

SAN ANTONIO – Allan Hendrickson, a country music singer-songwriter born and raised in Texas, stops by to perform his original song, “In Love”.

You can see him at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Thursday, February 6 at 3:30 p.m. at The Watering Hole then later that night at Cooter Browns Saloon at 9:30 p.m

You can follow Hendrickson on facebook and see where he’s performing next here.