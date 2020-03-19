KSAT Kids: Be a meteorologist from home!

Are your children stuck in a rut because school is canceled? Don’t worry, the learning can continue from home. In fact, your little student can try their hand at being a meteorologist from home!

At KSAT, we’re right here with you during this trying time. So KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey created a “cloud handbook” to help your kiddos determine what kinds of clouds are in the sky. Simply follow the flowchart!

Click here to download the cloud handbook.

As always, if you have any questions about clouds or weather in general, please email Your Weather Authority at weather@ksat.com.