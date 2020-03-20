Why you’re seeing teddy bears and rainbows in windows right now

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been on a walk in your neighborhood this week, you may have noticed an odd phenomenon -- there are teddy bears and pictures of rainbows in the front windows of some homes. If you’re wondering why that is, there’s a very good explanation.

Parents are spreading the word over social media, asking people to place stuffed bears and rainbows in the windows to create a social-distancing-approved scavenger hunt.

The teddy bears idea was inspired by a popular book and song for preschoolers called “We’re Going On a Bear Hunt.”

Both the song and book start out:

“We’re going on a bear hunt. We’re going to catch a big one. I’m not scared. What a beautiful day!”

Some parents have said the rainbow scavenger hunt is a good reminder for kids (and adults) to look for the good in the world at a time of uncertainty and worry.

My neighborhood is asking families to put a teddy bear in the window so families can go on a walk for a “Bear Hunt”. Such a great way to get people out of their homes at staggered times to get fresh air. Our little ones need this distraction and so do adults#InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/25LOeRT9Ss — Tracey smith (@Tracey030507) March 19, 2020

We are participating in a 🌈#rainbowscavengerhunt in our community. While walking around our neighborhood we look for 🌈🌈🌈 posted in people’s windows. #StaySafeStayHome #StayAtHomeChallenge #wecangetthroughit pic.twitter.com/0qUIwGfZh7 — Katrina DuVal (@KatrinaDuVal1) March 20, 2020

