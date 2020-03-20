60ºF

Why you’re seeing teddy bears and rainbows in windows right now

Neighbors are putting the items in windows so kids can go on scavenger hunts

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

Some neighborhoods are facilitating scavenger hunts for kids by placing teddy bears and rainbows in windows during a time of social distancing.
SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been on a walk in your neighborhood this week, you may have noticed an odd phenomenon -- there are teddy bears and pictures of rainbows in the front windows of some homes. If you’re wondering why that is, there’s a very good explanation.

Parents are spreading the word over social media, asking people to place stuffed bears and rainbows in the windows to create a social-distancing-approved scavenger hunt.

The teddy bears idea was inspired by a popular book and song for preschoolers called “We’re Going On a Bear Hunt.”

Both the song and book start out:

“We’re going on a bear hunt. We’re going to catch a big one. I’m not scared. What a beautiful day!”

Some parents have said the rainbow scavenger hunt is a good reminder for kids (and adults) to look for the good in the world at a time of uncertainty and worry.

