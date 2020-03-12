Colleges and universities that have canceled classes due to coronavirus
SAN ANTONIO – Due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, colleges and universities have decided to extend spring breaks out of caution.
No San Antonio-area school districts have canceled classes, but they are continuing to monitor the situation.
This list will be updated on a daily basis.
San Antonio-area school closures/schedule changes:
- Alamo Colleges District schools extending spring break one week. Classes have been canceled March 16-20 and will transition to remote teaching and learning on March 23 for a minimum of two weeks.
- All sports events, extracurricular activities, large meetings and events postponed through April 15
- St. Mary’s University has extended spring break for one week. Classes will resume on campus on March 23.
- TAMUSA is extending spring break one week. Courses will resume on Monday, March 23 via online/alternative delivery
- Texas State University is extending spring break for one week. Starting March 30 (through at least April 12) courses will be conducted remotely.
- Trinity University is canceling classes March 16-20 and transitioning to remote teaching online starting March 23 for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.
- Students are being asked to check out of their on-campus housing and return to their permanent residences unless they receive an exemption from university officials.
- Trinity University athletics will end its spring season on March 23
- UTSA is extending spring break one week. Classes will resume online on March 23 through at least April 13
- Our Lady of the Lake University announced it has extended spring break for students in face-to-face classes through March 20. The school says classes that are fully online will meet as scheduled. When face-to-face classes resume on March 23, all instruction will move to an online format, OLLU announced. Read a statement from school officials by clicking here.
- University of the Incarnate Word announced that it will extend spring break through March 20 for students, with the exception of those with F-1 Visas, who must return to campus by March 16 to meet with the UIW International Office for special instruction. UIW said beginning March 23, “classes for the remainder of the Spring 2020 term will be held remotely online via Blackboard (or other online tools already in use).” Read about the other immediate decisions made school officials by clicking here.
Other school closures around Texas:
- University of Texas at Austin said it will extend spring break for students for another week. Classes will resume on campus on March 30. The school said students should plan on returning prior to that date. Click here to learn more about the UT Austin coronavirus update letter sent to students and staff members.
- Texas Tech University: Classes during the week of March 23-27 have been canceled. Classes will resume online on March 30. Campus buildings will remain open, and students may stay on campus.
- University of Houston: There will be no classes held March 16-21, and classes will resume online on March 23. Students are asked to stay at home, but university housing and dining will still be available to those who need it.
- Baylor University: Spring break has been extended through March 20, according to the university. Classes will resume online from March 23-April 3.
- Texas A&M University-College Station: Classes will resume on March 18, but dining, counseling and other services will be available March 16. As of March 10, there are no plans on canceling classes past March 17. The university is not requiring classes be moved online.
- Rice University: Classes during March 9-13 are canceled. The university has not said if classes beyond that will be canceled. Campus gathering throughout March and April will be limited to 100 people. View updates here.
