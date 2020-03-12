Colleges and universities that have canceled classes due to coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – Due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, colleges and universities have decided to extend spring breaks out of caution.

No San Antonio-area school districts have canceled classes, but they are continuing to monitor the situation.

This list will be updated on a daily basis.

Click here for canceled or modified events in the San Antonio area.

San Antonio-area school closures/schedule changes:

Other school closures around Texas:

University of Texas at Austin said it will extend spring break for students for another week. Classes will resume on campus on March 30. The school said students should plan on returning prior to that date. said it will extend spring break for students for another week. Classes will resume on campus on March 30. The school said students should plan on returning prior to that date. Click here to learn more about the UT Austin coronavirus update letter sent to students and staff members.

Texas Tech University: Classes during the week of March 23-27 have been Classes during the week of March 23-27 have been canceled . Classes will resume online on March 30. Campus buildings will remain open, and students may stay on campus.

University of Houston: There will be There will be no classes held March 16-21, and classes will resume online on March 23. Students are asked to stay at home, but university housing and dining will still be available to those who need it.

Baylor University: Spring break has been extended through March 20, according to the Spring break has been extended through March 20, according to the university . Classes will resume online from March 23-April 3.

Texas A&M University-College Station: Classes will resume on March 18, but dining, counseling and other services will be available March 16. As of March 10, there are no plans on canceling classes past March 17. The Classes will resume on March 18, but dining, counseling and other services will be available March 16. As of March 10, there are no plans on canceling classes past March 17. The university is not requiring classes be moved online.

Rice University: Classes during March 9-13 are canceled. The university has not said if classes beyond that will be canceled. Campus gathering throughout March and April will be limited to 100 people. View updates Classes during March 9-13 are canceled. The university has not said if classes beyond that will be canceled. Campus gathering throughout March and April will be limited to 100 people. View updates here

Read the latest about the coronavirus:

Coronavirus: Fans banned from Valero Texas Open; UIL limits fans at Alamodome, SAFC suspends play; Full list of sport cancellations here

The latest: What you should know about the coronavirus in Texas

The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment