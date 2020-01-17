66ºF

Spurs Jesus receiving major backlash after saying ‘Spurs organization doesn’t appreciate me’

Spurs Jesus has since deleted his comment

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Fans, including "Spurs Jesus", center, react to a call during the second half in Game 1 of the NBA basketball finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Miami Heat on Thursday, June 5, 2014 in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Jesus, a quasi-famous San Antonio Spurs superfan, is on the receiving end of a Twitter firestorm after he seemingly turned a kind-hearted Instagram post into a forum to complain about not being appreciated enough.

It started with an Instagram post from Nav Bhatia, a millionaire businessman and superfan of the Toronto Raptors who is beloved by the Raptors organization.

Bhatia shared a photo to Instagram on Sunday of himself and DeMar DeRozan embracing courtside at the AT&T Center when the Spurs hosted the Raptors last January.

It was the first time DeRozan had faced his old team after spending nine seasons in Toronto.

Bhatia referred to DeRozan as a “son” in the post saying, “I will never forget that first time the @raptors played @demar_derozan when he became a Spur. It was like watching your son play for someone elses (sic) family.”

He goes on to wax nostalgic about DeRozan and everything seems fine until Spurs Jesus slid into the comments and Twitter users are not happy about it.

Spurs Jesus has since deleted his comment but not before a screenshot was taken and posted to Twitter.

His comment says, in part, “...how come the Spurs organization doesn’t appreciate me like the Raptors organization appreciates you... ???”

Spurs Jesus continues and refers to his loyalty of the Spurs franchise and ends his comment with, “Just sayin.... why no love??? Just makes no sense.”

KSAT reached out to Spurs Jesus via Instagram for comment.

