Spurs Jesus receiving major backlash after saying ‘Spurs organization doesn’t appreciate me’

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Jesus, a quasi-famous San Antonio Spurs superfan, is on the receiving end of a Twitter firestorm after he seemingly turned a kind-hearted Instagram post into a forum to complain about not being appreciated enough.

It started with an Instagram post from Nav Bhatia, a millionaire businessman and superfan of the Toronto Raptors who is beloved by the Raptors organization.

Bhatia shared a photo to Instagram on Sunday of himself and DeMar DeRozan embracing courtside at the AT&T Center when the Spurs hosted the Raptors last January.

It was the first time DeRozan had faced his old team after spending nine seasons in Toronto.

Bhatia referred to DeRozan as a “son” in the post saying, “I will never forget that first time the @raptors played @demar_derozan when he became a Spur. It was like watching your son play for someone elses (sic) family.”

He goes on to wax nostalgic about DeRozan and everything seems fine until Spurs Jesus slid into the comments and Twitter users are not happy about it.

Spurs Jesus has since deleted his comment but not before a screenshot was taken and posted to Twitter.

His comment says, in part, “...how come the Spurs organization doesn’t appreciate me like the Raptors organization appreciates you... ???”

Im sorry but does this annoy anyone else?! 😒 pic.twitter.com/UTYchfBhHW — desiree (@desiree_june09) January 13, 2020

Spurs Jesus continues and refers to his loyalty of the Spurs franchise and ends his comment with, “Just sayin.... why no love??? Just makes no sense.”

Twitter users reaction are below:

Poor guy can’t believe Spurs Organization doesn’t show him love just because he’s been sitting “Courtside” and a lot of games in a Jesus costume😒 — Angel (@_angel218_) January 14, 2020

So we have confirmed the Spurs Jesus get up is absolutely solely for attention... not because he truly loves the squad and the game. Also what a way to represent yourself.... Commenting on an awesome sentimental post and making it all about yourself. Lol. Next. https://t.co/dOEE8ZMDPP — Caroline Wright (@c_always_wright) January 16, 2020

“And with the power of one self-absorbed IG comment, Spurs Jesus turned the water into vinegar.”



Book of Manu 2:1-2:3 https://t.co/JJs9WYOCHV — Matt 🅱️ (@MatthiasBeezy) January 16, 2020

Spurs Jesus is getting crucified on Twitter rn. No pun intended pic.twitter.com/4YigscQlQS — Sophia Castañeda (@soofeeuhh) January 14, 2020

KSAT reached out to Spurs Jesus via Instagram for comment.