WATCH: DeRozan poster dunk arguably one of season’s best; Popovich hilariously interrupts DeMar interview

It’s been a pretty good week for DeMar DeRozan.

The Spurs guard was just named Western Conference Player of the Week, he was victorious in his second return to Toronto and fans are still buzzing over his poster dunk in that Raptors game.

Let’s start with his recent play. This past week, DeRozan averaged 29.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6 assists and per game while shooting nearly 63 percent from the field and 90 percent from the foul line.

More important, the Spurs went 3-1 over that span and remained in the hunt for the playoffs.

DeRozan has been on a tear lately and playing some of the best basketball of his career.

His confidence was evident when he threw down one of the season’s best dunks over Toronto 6-foot-9 forward Chris Boucher. It was a thing of beauty.

DeMar DeRozan has been named Western Conference Player of the Week...DeMar has been on a tear lately, doing things like this⬇️ #NBA #Spurs #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/i6Vq3DK4xY — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) January 13, 2020

But what does coach Gregg Popovich say about all this? He hilariously interrupted DeRozan’s postgame interview in Toronto and joked, “he made a couple of baskets, big deal. Is he a hero or what? We have another game in a couple of days.”

"Made a couple baskets, big deal"



Pop wasn't letting DeMar get the star treatment in Toronto 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Rm9sd8d39E — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) January 13, 2020

Never change Pop and keep doing the same DeMar.