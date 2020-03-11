San Antonio universities, colleges extend spring break amid spread of coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio, Alamo Colleges District and Texas A&M University San Antonio announced an extension to spring break due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

UTSA canceled classes through the week of March 15, according to an announcement from the school. On March 23, classes will be taught online through April 13.

The university’s housing will remain open, and so will campus services. However, students are encouraged to stay home if possible.

Alamo Colleges District followed suit, canceling classes next week. Only computer labs and college libraries will remain open. Classes will resume on March 23 and will be taught online for a minimum of two weeks. All study abroad travel has been canceled.

Texas A&M University San Antonio also announced extending spring break to prepare for online instruction, which will begin on March 23.

St. Mary’s University also extended spring break for a week. The faculty will use the week to prepare for the possibility of online instruction.

So far, Trinity University, Our Lady of the Lake University, and University of the Incarnate Word have not posted updates on any planned closures.