San Antonio doctor tests positive for COVID-19 after travel, quarantining at home
About a dozen hospital staff are starting a 14-day quarantine
SAN ANTONIO – A hospital doctor for University Health System has contracted the new coronavirus, a spokesperson told KSAT Monday afternoon.
“One of our physician residents has been confirmed to have COVID-19 and is quarantined at home. The infection is travel-related. We are currently tracing potential contacts and putting staff who have been in contact on 14-day quarantine. At this point we have about a dozen hospital staff members quarantined after contact with this physician,” said Elizabeth Allen, a spokesperson for University Health System, in a statement to KSAT.
Allen said the health care system received test results late Sunday night and that the physician had “been quarantined for several days by the time we got confirmation.”
It isn’t clear whether this case is one of the three travel-related cases in San Antonio being investigated by city health officials.
An additional case, not counted in the three, was confirmed in a USAA employee on Sunday night, company officials said.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Texas Governor Greg Abbott scheduled a news conference Monday at 2 p.m. Monday to provide updates on testing availability and the efforts in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus. The news conference will be livestreamed at KSAT.com.
