Bicyclist injured after Northwest Side hit-and-run
SAPD says when found, the driver will face a charge of collision involving an injury
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver who struck a bicyclist and then fled on Friday evening on the Northwest Side.
The 24-year-old man was riding his bike along South Josephine Tobin Drive when a vehicle hit him near the Texas Avenue intersection, adjacent to Woodlawn Lake Park, according to San Antonio police.
>> San Antonio lands $2M to fund two-way bike path around Woodlawn Lake
When SAPD responded to the crash before 8 p.m., they said the cyclist had serious injuries.
The driver fled the scene after crashing into the cyclist, a preliminary report stated.
SAPD said the driver will face a charge of collision involving an in injury.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.