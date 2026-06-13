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Bicyclist injured after Northwest Side hit-and-run

SAPD says when found, the driver will face a charge of collision involving an injury

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

A man rides a bike near Woodlawn Lake Park. In February, 2026, San Antonio City Council approved accepting a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department grant to help fund a two-way bike path around the park. (Google Maps)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver who struck a bicyclist and then fled on Friday evening on the Northwest Side.

The 24-year-old man was riding his bike along South Josephine Tobin Drive when a vehicle hit him near the Texas Avenue intersection, adjacent to Woodlawn Lake Park, according to San Antonio police.

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When SAPD responded to the crash before 8 p.m., they said the cyclist had serious injuries.

The driver fled the scene after crashing into the cyclist, a preliminary report stated.

SAPD said the driver will face a charge of collision involving an in injury.

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