San Antonio lands $2M to fund two-way bike path around Woodlawn Lake

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) funding could help push forward a two-way bike path around San Antonio’s Woodlawn Lake Park.

The $2 million in funding was approved by city council during its A session meeting on Thursday, Feb. 19. The funding comes from TPWD’s Local Park Grant program.

San Antonio’s Transportation Department, which had led initial conversations around the project as far back as November 2024, completed a feasibility study for the bike lane project in January 2025.

Those findings were presented to the city’s Multimodal Transportation Commission at its first meeting last week. City council formally approved the commission’s creation in May 2025.

The 13-member commission is a byproduct of several plans in San Antonio, including the Bike Network Plan and Complete Streets policy. Updates to these plans and the Transit-Oriented Development framework requested a commission to help oversee implementation.

Joe Conger, a Transportation Department spokesperson, said estimates for bike lane upgrades sit at $2.6 million.

Conger said the Transportation Department would supply $230,000, with the remaining funding covered by the District 7 City Council office.

Visit the project’s SASpeakUp page to view concept images for the project.

