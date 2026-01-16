District 1 residents largely support proposed bike lane project on Cincinnati Avenue, office says

Bike Month events are set to take place across San Antonio for the month of May.

SAN ANTONIO – Residents in District 1 along a stretch of Cincinnati Avenue largely approved of plans for a protected bike lane project on the roadway, according to an office spokesperson.

The project would install a protected bike lane on the road between Interstate 10 and Zarzamora Street, Councilwoman Sukh Kaur said in an emailed statement to KSAT in December.

Recommended Videos

“This project has been requested by residents who use this bike corridor,” Kaur said. “The survey asks whether residents oppose replacing on-street parking from their side of the road to create safety for cyclists.”

‘Armadillos’ among examples of possible solutions

The council office had surveyed residents living along the corridor twice in late 2025, as the project would require parking adjustments.

“From these two excursions, we received 15 responses from eligible households and a majority voted in support,” said Matthew Reyes, the office’s district director.

Reyes said the office was working with the city’s Public Works Department to explore cost estimates for the project.

>> District 1 office exploring adding ‘armadillos’ to stretch of Cincinnati Avenue for protected bike lane

The process would entail working with traffic engineers to determine which side of the street would be more feasible for the bike lane, while also considering which side was more supported by the residents surveyed, he said.

“Our goal is to use quick-build strategies, like armadillos, which are flexible and cost-effective for installation,” Reyes said.

A Public Works spokesperson said in a Thursday afternoon phone call with KSAT that preliminary work was still too early to determine a possible timeline or costs for implementation.

According to Smart Growth America, a nonprofit that advocates for community resilience, quick-build projects “are temporary installations to test new street design improvements that improve safety and accessibility.”

Armadillos, commonly used as a tactical urbanism tool, are low-profile, mountable plastic bumps that help create a “curb-like” barrier separating cyclists from vehicles.

Armadillos along a bike lane on McCullough Avenue near Broadway Street in downtown San Antonio. (KSAT)

A March 2024 posting from the Federal Highway Administration suggested separated bike lanes could reduce bicycle-vehicle crashes by up to 53%.

Cincinnati Avenue a hotbed for bike transportation initiatives

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, bike and pedestrian advocates pushed for Cincinnati Avenue to be closed, and the city did so for four weeks in June 2020, according to reporting by the San Antonio Report.

One of the groups that helped lead the initiative was ActivateSA, which advocates for a safe and sustainable transportation system in San Antonio.

ActivateSA documents sent to KSAT show the roadways’ existing and possible retrofitted conditions for bike infrastructure under the city’s Complete Streets policy.

It should be noted that the document does not pertain to District 1’s current ongoing project. Those concepts can be viewed in the embed below.

While the closure affected the corridor west of Woodlawn Lake, the area has remained a hotbed for calls for bike and pedestrian infrastructure.

In late 2024, San Antonio’s Transportation Department held community meetings to explore connecting bike lanes around Woodlawn Lake.

Ahead of the city council’s approval of members for its new bike and pedestrian safety commission in December, District 7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito pointed to appointees being “aggressive on better transportation solutions,” such as possible involvement in the Woodlawn Lake bike path conversation.

KSAT reached out by email to two members of the West End Hope in Action neighborhood association, as the roadway runs through the neighborhood, for a statement on the project. However, they did not respond.

Read more: