San Antonio’s Complete Streets policy lands top ranking in nationwide report

Avenue B, from Jones Avenue to McCullough, is a good example of the complete streets model.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Complete Streets policy took the top spot in a nationwide report out this week.

The report from Smart Growth America and the National Complete Streets Coalition evaluates policies adopted in 2023 and 2024 using the Complete Streets Policy Framework, a national model of best practices for crafting policies that can be implemented in communities of all sizes and contexts, a news release said.

“The toolkit will be something that public agencies and developers can refer to when considering how to create a safer street that handles various modes of transportation – from bus transit to pedestrians, to bike riders and drivers," said Transportation Department director Catherine “Cat” Hernandez.

San Antonio adopted its updated policy last year, establishing a framework for street design that considers the needs of all users.

The city, in conjunction with its Transportation Department, is developing a toolkit to support the implementation of the policy, according to the release.

Joey Pawlik, executive director of ActivateSA, an advocacy organization that helped drive community support for the update, echoed his support for the report.

“ActivateSA and the San Antonio Complete Streets Coalition are incredibly proud of San Antonio being named as the city with the best Complete Streets policy in the nation,” Pawlik said in an emailed statement to KSAT. “This is a true testament to the work of our diverse Complete Streets community coalition advocating for a Complete Streets policy that will create safer, healthier, more equitable, resilient streets in our city.”

What is in the report?

San Antonio’s policy received an overall score of 96 out of 100, seven points higher than its closest competitor, according to the release.

The other two cities in the top three were Nashville, Tennessee, and Clyde, Ohio.

Overall, the report considered 43 nationwide policies in its ranking.

San Antonio’s adopted policy was the first since the approach was first introduced in 2011.

Complete Streets is an approach to planning, designing, building, and maintaining streets that enables safe access for everyone, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists, and transit riders of all ages and abilities.

“Complete Streets policies matter in every community because they’re designed to meet the specific needs of that place,” said Heidi Simon, director of thriving communities at Smart Growth America.

San Antonio already showed signs of considering the policy after approving the creation of a multimodal transportation commission in May 2025.

The report can be viewed below:

