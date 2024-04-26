United Way’s Kids Festival, Fiesta’s only fully free family event, returns for 2024

The annual United Way’s Kids Festival returns to Copernicus Park on April 27.

The family-oriented event is completely free for all attendees. Organizers from United Way say it’s Fiesta’s only completely free family event.

“It’s really in celebration of the children of San Antonio while also promoting the early childhood development,” said Keamber McCracken, Impact Manager for Ready Children Impact Council at United Way.

The festival will feature over 50 resource booths for families, as well as, books, obstacle courses, live music, food and much more.

The location of Copernicus Park makes it easy for families to get to and from the festival.

“It makes it accessible. Even just the location itself of the park is in a community that families are able to access if they don’t have a car, they’re able to access through the bus,” McCracken said.

There are no tickets for the event, and once you’re inside the festival, you still won’t have to pay for anything.

“You don’t have to pay to get in so money is not an issue and everything on the grounds is completely free. So it makes it as accessible as it can be for families of all demographics,” said McCracken.

Find more content like this on the KSAT Kids page.