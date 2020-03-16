Restaurant Week To Go: These SA restaurants are selling meals curbside due to coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – A luxury meal, curbside — that’s how several top chefs are responding to the spread of the novel coronavirus in San Antonio.

Culinaria has decided to make Restaurant Week, which features meals at fixed prices, available for take out.

Diners can carry out $15 lunches, $30 dinners and family meals throughout the week as Metro Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage social distancing.

“Restaurants are adapting and evolving to best fit the needs of the dining community,” Culinaria’s website states.

San Antonio restricts public gatherings larger than 50 people in adjustment to emergency declaration

In a news conference Monday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said an updated emergency declaration will prohibit public gatherings of more than 50 people.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Restaurant Week will continue as planned.

Here are the eateries participating in Culinaria’s Restaurant Week To Go:

Alamo BBQ Co., 511 E Grayson St.: Restaurant Week lunch includes a quarter-pound of brisket, a quarter-pound of turkey, one sausage link, creamed corn and potato salad. Dinner includes chips and barbecue queso, a half-pound of brisket, a half-pound of turkey, two sausage links, two chicken thighs, a pint of creamed corn and a pint of banana pudding. Lunch is $15 plus tax, and dinner is $30 plus tax.

Alamo Biscuit Co. and Panaderia, 9630 Huebner Road: A Restaurant Week family meal for four includes fried chicken, potato hash, spinach pasta salad, house biscuits, cookies and a gallon of sweet tea for $30.

B&D Ice, 1004 S, Alamo St.: Restaurant Week lunch includes a quarter-pound of brisket, a quarter-pound of turkey, one sausage link, creamed corn and potato salad. Dinner includes chips and barbecue queso, a half-pound of brisket, a half-pound of turkey, two sausage links, two chicken thighs, a pint of creamed corn and a pint of banana pudding. Lunch is $15 plus tax, and dinner is $30 plus tax.

Battalion, 604 S. Alamo St.: For Restaurant Week, a $30 meal includes a choice of pasta, a choice of entree (eggplant parmesan or chicken parmesan) and tiramisu. All to-go orders will be served with garlic bread.

Bistr09, 6106 Broadway: A meal with a soup or salad, an entree and a dessert will be offered at $30 during Restaurant Week.

Boiler House, 312 Pearl Pkwy.: The Restaurant Week lunch menu will include chile chicharrones and the choice of a bacon cheeseburger or tarragon chicken salad for $15. The dinner menu includes chile chicharrones and the choice of short ribs or salmon for $30.

Botika, 303 Pearl Pkwy.: The Restaurant Week lunch menu includes teriyaki for $15, and the dinner menu includes spiced nuts, tostones and the choice of an entree for $30. The restaurant will be open from 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Dough, 6989 Blanco Road and 518 S. Alamo St.: Restaurant Week lunch includes salad and 7-inch pizza for $15, and dinner includes salad, 7-inch pizza and dessert for $30.

Earl Abel's, 1639 Broadway St.: The Restaurant Week lunch menu includes a soup or salad, a slice of pie, and the choice of fried chicken, chicken tenders, a fried chicken sandwich or a burger for $15. Dinner for two includes eight pieces of chicken, two side choices and two slices of pie for $30.

The Grill at Leon Springs, 24116 I-10: Restaurant Week will last longer at The Grill. From March 16-March 30, a three-course meal will be offered at $30.

Kimura, 152 E Pecan St.: Restaurant Week lunch includes house pickles with steamed rice, charred eddy and miso ramen for $15.

La Frite, 728 S .Alamo St.: During Restaurant Week, lunch with a house salad or soup, an entree and dessert will be sold at $15. Dinner to go will include an appetizer, entree and dessert for $30. Bottles of house chardonnay and red wine are available for $20.

Meadow Neighborhood Eatery and Bar, 555 W. Bitters Road: Lunch with a first course and an entree of a choice of fried chicken, pizza, grain bowl or cheeseburger will be available for $15. Dinner with two courses and a dessert will be sold for $30. Family dinner packages are also available this week. Delivery will be free for households within five miles of the restaurant.

Playland, 400 E. Houston St.: A family order with a 16-inch pizza, Caesar salad, garlic parmesan knots, wings and sugar cookies will be sold at $30. The to-go menu will be available all day.

Range, 125 E. Houston St.: The restaurant will be open from 11-10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The restaurant is offering $15 lunches, $30 dinners and a three-course meal for two for $120. To see the Restaurant Week menu, click here

Rebelle, 300 E. Travis St.: Valet curbside pickup will be available. The Restaurant Week dinner menu includes a loaf of bread, a salad, a soup and a dessert for $30.

Sangria on the Burg, 5115 Fredericksburg Road: A family meal for four includes grilled chicken abodo, potato mashers, grilled veggies, corn tortillas, house cookies and a gallon of sweet tea for $30.

Southerleigh, 136 E Grayson St.: A $15 to-go lunch includes a soup or house salad and the choice of fried chicken, classic meatloaf or shrimp Caesar salad. A $30 to-go dinner includes soup or salad and the choice of fried chicken, a burger or Gulf shrimp and Kielbasa pasta. All entrees come with one side.

Tre Trattoria, 200 Jones St.: Lunch to go includes an appetizer and an entree for $15, and dinner to go includes an appetizer, an entree and a dessert for $30. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Two Bros. Meat Market, 12656 West Ave.: The Restaurant Week lunch menu includes a quarter-pound of brisket, a quarter-pound of turkey, one sausage link, creamed corn and potato salad. The dinner menu includes chips and smokey spinach dip, a half-pound of brisket, a half-pound of turkey, two sausage links, two chicken thighs, a pint of creamed corn and a pint of banana pudding. Lunch is $15 plus tax, and dinner is $30 plus tax.

The Well, 5539 UTSA Blvd.: The restaurant is offering a variety of meals to go. A four-course meal is also available for purchase.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

