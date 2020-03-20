SAQ: ‘Why are some grocery stores only allowing a certain number of people in at a time?'

Grocery stores have been packed over the last couple weeks as people stock up on food and supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the new coronavirus.

City, county and state leaders have issued emergency declarations aimed at increasing social distancing -- a practice implemented by public health officials to reduce the spread of contagious diseases.

While grocery stores are exempt from the list of businesses that are being asked to temporarily close down, store officials say they are taking measures to protect the public and their employees.

Some KSAT viewers have asked, “Why are some grocery stores allowing only a certain number of people in at a time?”

We reached out to H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield and here’s what she told us:

“We’re limiting the amount of people in the doors at the start of the day to ensure customer safety. Throughout the day, our store leaders are making sure customers are practicing social distancing and may limit customers through the door periodically. H-E-B store leadership will continue to monitor the amount of people in store. If customers are unable to maintain a safe social distance, our store leaders will pause allowing more customers into the store until flow supports social distancing.”

