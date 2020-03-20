H-E-B announces ‘Senior Support Line,’ a new delivery program for vulnerable shoppers

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has announced the Senior Support Line, a new delivery program to support older customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, in partnership with Favor Delivery, is designed to offer a safer solution for people ages 60 and over.

“H-E-B and Favor will staff its Senior Support phone line with volunteers from both companies to accept and process orders over the phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., seven days a week.,” according to a news release.

The service will be available to Texans starting Friday, March 20. To access the Senior Support Line, call 1-833-397-0080.

Here’s why H-E-B is not having a senior shopping hour

“We heard from our customers loud and clear, and we’re ready to offer one of the safest, healthiest solutions in the marketplace dedicated to seniors who are worried about going out in public,” H-E-B chief operating officer Martin Otto said.

Seniors can also place their orders on Favor’s website or download the Favor app and search for “H-E-B”.

An official with H-E-B and Favor, Jag Bath, said deliveries will be placed on customer’s doorsteps to help eliminate close personal interaction.

Customers who utilize the Senior Support service will receive their items the same day “within just a few hours.”

Video shows inside of fully stocked H-E-B warehouse

All delivery and service fees will be waived for the first 30 days of the program, however, a $10 tip for the Favor Runner who delivers the items will be automatically added to the total.

More than 240 H-E-B locations where Favor operates are offering the service with plans to expand. To find out more about the program, visit favordelivery.com/senior.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: