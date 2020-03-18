Video shows inside of fully stocked H-E-B warehouse

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B officials are reminding customers that while it’s important to be prepared, there’s no need to hoard or “panic buy” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Customers have expressed concern after seeing empty shelves at stores, but H-E-B officials say their warehouse is full, and they’re restocking the store shelves daily.

“We have the food and items that our customers need to sustain them through the long term," H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield said from inside the warehouse.

Nearly 1,300 trucks continuously supply H-E-B stores daily and video shows the Texas grocer has plenty of merchandise.

While officials continue to urge consumers not to panic, H-E-B has had to limit certain items to help protect the supply chain.

Customers will currently be limited on purchases of the following items:

Food items

Chicken – 4 units

Ground Beef – 4 units

Water – 2 multipacks and 2 gallons, total of 4 items

Eggs – 2 units

Frozen vegetables – 4 units

Frozen breakfast – 4 units

Frozen pizza – 4 units

Boxed dinners – 8 units

Pasta – 4 units

Pasta Sauce: 4 units

Rice – 4 units

Canned Soup – 8 units

Canned Vegetables – 8 units

Canned Beans – 8 units

Canned seafood – 8 units

Canned meat – 8 units

Dried Beans – 4 units

Nut butters – 4 units

Oatmeal – 4 units

Cereal – 4 units

Bread – 4 units

Milk – 2 units

Powdered Milk – 2 units

Non-food items

Baby Diapers – 2 units

Baby wipes – 2 units

Toilet Paper – 2 units

Paper Towels: 4 units

Disinfecting & Antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 units

Liquid Bleach – 2 units

Hand sanitizer – 2 units

Hand soap – 2 units

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 units

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 units

Latex Gloves – 2 units

Masks – 2 units

H-E-B has had to hire more short-term employees and is also adding sneeze guards at registers to keep customers and staff protected due to high traffic in the stores.

“We will continue to restock our stores,” Bedingfield said.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.