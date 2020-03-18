H-E-B to install sneeze guards at registers to protect shoppers, staff

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B will add sneeze guards at registers to keep customers and staff protected during a time of high traffic.

The San Antonio-based grocery giant has already increased sanitation as shoppers flock to stores to stock up on items during self-distancing over the coronavirus.

The grocer has also adjusted daily store hours from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. so employees can restock shelves.

Like other companies, H-E-B does not encourage panic purchases.

“Customers may see that shelves are empty, it’s not because we don’t have the product, it’s because our trucks are trying to get to the store as fast as customers are purchasing,” H-E-B spokeswoman Julie Bedingfield said. “So one thing we love to remind customers is there is no need to panic buy.”

“We are here for the long term, our supply chain is strong.”

H-E-B implemented free, next-day curbside ordering to help its customers stay safe from the virus.

