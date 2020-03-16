H-E-B hiring short-term employees to keep up with surging demand

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is hiring for several short-term positions throughout Texas to keep up with the surging demand for groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Texans rely on H-E-B in times of need, and we’re committed to serving our Customers through every challenge,” the store said on its hiring website. “We’re looking for some short term support for our stores. Texans helping Texans, that's the H-E-B Way.”

The short-term positions may last up to 60 days.

H-E-B announced Sunday that its stores would offer free, next-day curbside ordering for shoppers to encourage social distancing, which is one of the methods public health officials are recommending to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The store said it is working with local nonprofits and Texas food banks to “get products to those who need it the most," the company said in a Tweet.

H-E-B, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and other stores recently adjusted their store hours in response to the significant amount of customers who have have been emptying shelves.

H-E-B, Walmart, Trader Joe’s stores closing early to restock shelves, no need to panic, officials say

All H-E-B stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. to give employees the chance to restock shelves. The new hours apply to Central Market, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda and H-E-B Pharmacies locations, as well, according to a news release.

“While we restock our shelves around the clock, much of our restocking and replenishment happens overnight when our stores are closed. This temporary change in store hours will give our Partners extra time to work diligently overnight to better stock our shelves, allowing us to better serve our customers,” according to a news release from H-E-B.

Amazon also announced Monday that it would hire 100,000 people to be able to keep up with demand.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

