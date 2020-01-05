Barbacoa and Big Red Festival will be two days this year after complaints of long lines in 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Barbacoa and Big Red lovers (or pretty much everyone in South Texas), 2020 is your year.

The Barbacoa and Big Red Festival will span two days in its 10th year.

The festival, which calls for live music, food trucks and vendors, announced Saturday that it will take place on May 16-17 at The Greenline inside Brooks. Music lineup, ticket prices and other details have yet to be released.

Big festivals, concerts and family-friendly events happening in San Antonio in January 2020

Save the date for our 10th Barbacoa & Big Red Festival happening two days this year. Saturday, May 16th and Sunday, May 17 2020 at The Greenline SA inside Brooks. #bbrfest10 #bbrfest #sanantonio Posted by Barbacoa & Big Red Festival on Saturday, January 4, 2020

Tony Villarreal, one of the festival’s owners, said they expanded the festival in response to the large turnout last year.

“We’re making a lot of different adjustments and improvements to handle to a large crowd,” he told KSAT12.

More than 40,000 people showed up to the festival last year, leading to long lines at the entrance and dozens of complaints.

Villarreal said the two-day option should lessen the crowd on a single day, but security checks will remain in place for safety.

600+ knives, stun guns, weapons collected at Barbacoa & Big Red Festival

He said they are planning on adding more entryways and security checkpoints to speed up entry.

Ticket prices are expected to increase this year but they plan on keeping the festival “budget-friendly,” he said, adding they may add VIP ticket options. Parking will remain free.

While musical acts are still under wraps, the festival is “upping the entertainment big time,” he said. They plan on releasing the lineup in the coming months.

It is unclear if the carnival will return but organizers plan on adding water stations.

During last year’s festival, several San Antonio Fire Department units were dispatched to the festival after people called 911 directly to report heat exhaustion. When firefighters arrived, they said the issue wasn’t as critical as first thought, KSAT12 reported at the time.

Complaints of heat exhaustion as thousands attend Barbacoa & Big Red Festival

Last year was the first time Barbacoa and Big Red Festival was held at the 45-acre Greenline inside Brooks. Previously, it was held at R & J Music Pavilion, located on five acres south of the city.