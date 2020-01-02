Big festivals, concerts and family-friendly events happening in San Antonio in January 2020

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a new year, but the same fun to be had in San Antonio with events taking place throughout the month.

Here’s a list off all the big festivals, concerts and family-friendly events occurring in January.

Jan. 3

Josh Turner at Cowboys Dancehall - Tickets range from $20 to $40. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Jan. 4 (National Spaghetti Day)

Coffee Festival at La Villita - Tickets range from $8 to $22. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4th Annual San Antonio Coffee Festival

All American Bowl at the Alamodome - Tickets are still available. The game starts at noon.

Jan. 10

Dream Week San Antonio begins - Multiple events take place across the city for 16 days.

Jan. 11

Girl Scouts Cookie Rally at AT&T Center - Open to all Girl Scout families. $18 ticket gets you ticket to Rampage game, pregame skate and optional sleepover on the ice.

Jan. 12

Bridal Extravaganza at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center - The event is from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., general admission tickets are $15.

Jan. 17

PAX South at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center - This three-day event runs Friday through Sunday. Tickets range from $47 to $97.

Jan. 18

2020 San Antonio Wellness Kickoff at STAR Soccer Complex - Event is free but still must register for a ticket. Runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monster Jam at Alamodome - Two shows will take place Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are still available.

Jan. 19

Dachshund Races at Krause’s Cafe in New Braunfels - Races start at 4 p.m. The event is free.

Jan. 20 (Martin Luther King Day)

Restaurant Weeks begin - This runs until Feb. 1, and dozens of restaurants across the city, New Braunfels and Boerne participate.

Jan. 22

Lessons From a Year in Space with Captain Scott Kelly at the Tobin Center - Tickets start at $29.50 and event starts at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 24

The Sponge Bob Musical at the Majestic Theatre - Shows are scheduled for Friday through Sunday, and tickets start at $45

Cowboy Breakfast at Cowboys Dancehall - Free breakfast and music starting at 4 a.m.

San Antonio Stockshow and Rodeo BBQ Cookoff - This two-day event features dozens of teams. Takes place at 1723 Creekview and general admission tickets are $15.

Jan. 26 (National Spouses Day)

Titans of Tailgate at Sunken Garden Theater - This runs from 1 p.m. to 4 pm and tickets range from $75 to $150. Kids 6 and under are free.

Jan. 27

WWE Monday Night RAW at the AT&T Center - Tickets still available and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 29

Finding Neverland at Tobin Center - Show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets start at $54.50.

Jan. 30

Celine Dion at AT&T Center - Concert starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are still available.

** Did we skip an event? Let us know by commenting below or emailing us, and we will add it to the list.