SAQ: COVID-19 vs. Seasonal Flu: Why novel coronavirus is worse

There are a few big questions people keep asking about the novel coronavirus pandemic: isn’t this the same as the flu and what are the differences? It is not the same. Health experts say it is much worse.

Some of the symptoms like fever and cough resemble the seasonal flu, but there are major differences in what COVID-19 does to a person’s body and those around them.

According to researchers from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and National Center for Biotechnology Information, a person with COVID-19 will currently on average infect 2 to 2.5 people. For the seasonal flu, its 1.3 people.

Another major difference is the incubation time, which is defined as the time from first exposure to first symptoms. For the seasonal flu, the incubation time is one to four days with most people showing symptoms in about two days.

For people infected with COVID-19, the virus can remain in a person’s body for up to 14 days before they experience any symptoms.

Five days has been shown to be the median, leaving people at risk to go in public without knowing they are infected.

The next two stats are key: the first is the rate of how many people are hospitalized.

The latest CDC numbers show the hospitalization rate is 20.7 percent for people infected with COVID-19 compared to just 2 percent for the flu.

The second stat: the fatality rate for confirmed cases.

According to the CDC, it is currently 1 to 3.4. percent for people infected with the novel coronavirus and 0.1 or less for someone with the flu.

(CDC study on COVID-19 cases as of March 16, 2020.)

The virus has also proven deadlier for elderly people and those over 80 years old. These numbers are subject to change as more information is released on testing.

This is not meant to downplay the flu, which kills thousands of people every year in the United States.

But keep in mind there is currently no vaccine for COVID-19 and since this is a new virus, humans have not built an immunity to it, so it’s more contagious than the flu.