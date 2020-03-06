Coronavirus concerns prompt national trade organization to cancel San Antonio conference

SAN ANTONIO – The Self Storage Association, a national trade organization, has canceled its annual Spring Conference and Trade Show in San Antonio due to circulating coronavirus concerns.

The conference and trade show was scheduled for March 17-19 at the Henry B. González Convention Center and is hosted each spring.

Storage professionals from around the world attend the event to share advice, expertise and new products and services, according to SSA’s website.

The group made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday, saying its board of directors and staff made the decision based on the “health and safety of all participants and in light of the coronavirus outbreak.”

Those who planned on attending the event will receive an email with guidelines on how to choose between receiving a refund or a credit for the fall conference and trade show in Las Vegas.

SSA’s full statement on the cancellation can be read below:

“As you might imagine, our top priority will always be the well-being of all those associated with SSA activities. Unforeseen consequences that could unduly jeopardize the productivity of our member companies is also a determining factor.

We understand that the planning and financial investment for attendees, sponsors, exhibitors and presenters is significant. We are grateful for the remarkable confidence you place in us as your host and the loyalty you demonstrate to the SSA and the self storage industry. The SSA team will work to minimize inconveniences presented by this unavoidable circumstance, including full refunds for your registration and exhibit fees or a credit applied towards our next conference this fall in Las Vegas.

Obviously our team has worked hard to create another tremendous gathering and now we must switch our focus to the administration of the canceled activities. Your patience as we work to meet these challenges is greatly appreciated. Each registrant can expect to receive an email with guidelines to help you choose between a refund or credit for the Fall Conference & Trade Show.

In addition to the conference and trade show, the spring event is an important setting for a number of groups that meet under the umbrella of the national Self Storage Association, including the SSA Board of Directors, SSA Foundation Board of Governors, Large Operators Council, SSA Women’s Council and SSA Youth Leaders Group. While gathering is essential to all of these groups, the seriousness of the situation leaves us no choice but to take the responsible course of action.

Our entire board and team are disappointed that we will not be in San Antonio this month, a great town with much to offer, and that we will miss the opportunity to co-host an event with the Texas Self Storage Association for the first time, the SSA Economic Summit.

All of us would like to thank TSSA for their collaborative effort and we look forward to a long, productive relationship. Our expectation is that this eventuality is unique to this spring and look forward to resuming our regular pattern of fall conferences in Las Vegas and the spring conferences planned for Nashville, Orlando and New Orleans in 2021 – 2023, respectively.

Thank you,

Timothy J. Dietz, SSA President and CEO"

Austin city officials announced Friday that the South by Southwest arts and technology festival will be canceled as well, amid coronavirus concerns. This annual event was set for March 13-22.

SXSW 2020 canceled due to coronavirus concerns

As of Friday, the first positive coronavirus cases outside from Wuhan, China and the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship have popped up in the Houston area.

There are currently six confirmed cases in Harris and Fort Bend Counties -- all of which were travel-related. There is no evidence of community spread as of yet.

In San Antonio, a coronavirus patient who was treated and released was picked up Sunday after the CDC received a “weakly” positive test result that was pending at the time of the woman’s release.

The woman checked into a hotel and visited North Star Mall, prompting the mall to close for 24 hours for a “deep cleaning.”

However, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the public should be confident the virus won’t spread.

For more information on SSA or the canceled spring conference, click here.

