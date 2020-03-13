San Antonio-area churches announce changes amid coronavirus outbreak
City issued public health emergency declaration Friday
SAN ANTONIO – The city issued a public health emergency declaration Friday that prohibits large gatherings of 500 people or more. The declaration comes in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. While places of worship were excluded from the group gatherings ban, many local churches are still deciding to cancel services.
- Click here for more information about canceled events.
- Click here for more information about public and private schools.
- Click here for more information on changes regarding regional colleges and universities.
- Click here for information about how the coronavirus is affecting sporting events
Changes to church services in and around San Antonio:
*This list will be updated as we are notified by churches.
- Archdiocese of San Antonio announced Catholic churches will temporarily distribute Holy Communion in the hand rather than on the tongue, temporarily discontinue the distribution of the Precious Blood at Mass, and remove holy water from fonts at the church doors.
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has canceled all services and public gatherings until further notice. Get more information at churchofjesuschrist.org.
- Community Bible Church canceling on-campus worship gatherings through March 23. Services will be shown online at onlinechurch.com.
- Concordia will switch to an online-only worship service format Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8, 9:30, 11 am, and 5 pm online at Concordia.cc.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.