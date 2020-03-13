Fiesta San Antonio postponed until November due to coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta San Antonio, the city’s biggest annual event scheduled for April, has been postponed until November due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to city and event officials.

The 11-day party is now scheduled for Nov. 5-15.

“It’s a party with a purpose and the party will go on,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said at a news conference.

The two-week event, one of the largest in the state, draws hundreds of thousands of people to downtown San Antonio, generates more than $300 million for the local economy and includes several major parades and dozens of satellite events put on by nonprofits.

The postponement comes 30 minutes after the city announced the first travel-related case of COVID-19 was confirmed in San Antonio. This case is not connected to the evacuees at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Mayor Ron Nirenberg extended the local public health emergency for 7 days and prohibited public gatherings of more than 500 people.

Fiesta is one of several major events across the world that are being canceled due to fears of the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. Officials said they wanted to do what they can to prevent community spread of the virus during the event.

Since its introduction, Fiesta has been celebrated every year except 1918 during World War I and 1942-1945 during World War II, according to the Fiesta Commission.

Most local schools and universities have been postponed over fear of COVID-19.

A spokesperson with the city of San Antonio told KSAT in early March that “event cancellations will only be considered and implemented if the situation calls for it.”

Fiesta isn’t the only event impacted by the coronavirus. SXSW 2020, the arts and technology festival scheduled to take place March 13-22 in Austin, was canceled as a precaution amid coronavirus concerns.

Fiesta started in 1891 when a group of San Antonio citizens honored the heroes of the Alamo and Battle of San Jacinto with the first Battle of Flowers Parade.

