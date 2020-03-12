Fiesta San Antonio Commission to hold news conference Friday

SAN ANTONIO – We’ll know more about the status of Fiesta 2020 when the Fiesta San Antonio Commission holds a news conference Friday morning.

The news conference will held at 10 a.m. outside the Commission office on Broadway. KSAT.com will be livestreaming the event.

The topic of the news conference will be the Fiesta 2020 schedule, officials said.

As of Tuesday, San Antonio’s biggest party was still going forward, although the head of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission acknowledged Tuesday that coronavirus concerns could eventually force it to be postponed or canceled.

Fiesta still on, for now

Speakers will include Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Fiesta San Antonio Commission President Jeanie Travis.

Fiesta San Antonio Commission Executive Director Amy Shaw told KSAT earlier this week: “I would hate to see Fiesta canceled altogether. You know, postponement would be a much better alternative."

Colleges and universities that have canceled classes due to coronavirus

According to a statement from the city sent to KSAT on Wednesday, city officials are monitoring the coronavirus situation and "have not advised event organizers to postpone or cancel any events. Event cancellations will only be considered and implemented if the situation calls for it and Fiesta is several weeks away.

Hundreds sign online petition, calling for cancellation of Fiesta 2020 due to coronavirus

According to a nonbinding, online petition on change.org, hundreds of people are calling for city officials to cancel Fiesta 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.

More than 600 people have signed on in support of the cancellation, as of Thursday evening. It’s not clear whether all the people who have signed on are from the area.

Fiesta is scheduled for April 16-26.

