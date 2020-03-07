Due to coronavirus concerns, Yelp San Antonio cancels free Fiesta medal event

SAN ANTONIO – Yelp San Antonio has canceled its free Fiesta medal event due to coronavirus concerns.

The complimentary Yelp San Antonio 2020 Fiesta medals were going to be given away at an event set for Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the official Fiesta store.

Yelp SA announced the cancellation Friday online and said the event, and others scheduled through the month of March, will be postponed:

“As coronavirus continues to spread globally, the safety, health and well-being of our community is of utmost importance. For that reason, we’ve decided to postpone our Official Yelp Events scheduled through the month of March. We will continue to plan ahead for plenty of five-star fun in the future and will keep you posted.”

Prior to the event’s cancellation, participants could redeem their complimentary Fiesta medals after creating a Yelp profile and showing it to Yelp officials at check-in.

The first 100 people to have checked-in would have received a 15% discount on their Fiesta store purchase and complimentary margaritas.

For more information on Yelp’s cancellation, click here.

