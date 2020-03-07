CDC: 2 coronavirus patients cleared in San Antonio, now able to return home

SAN ANTONIO – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms two coronavirus patients in San Antonio were discharged from a local medical facility and able to return home.

Both of the patients were quarantined Diamond Princess Cruise Ship passengers and met the criteria for discharge, according to the CDC.

One of the patients was released Thursday night and the other one was released Friday morning.

A Diamond Princess evacuee also completed an extended quarantine at JBSA-Lackland on Thursday, the CDC reports.

Currently, there are several confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas, including five in Harris County, one in Fort Bend County and nine in San Antonio.

All of the cases in San Antonio involve American patients who contracted the virus in Asia and were evacuated to quarantine at JBSA-Lackland in February. One of those patients was prematurely released into the community for 12 hours last week, prompting a local health emergency.

The cases in the Houston area are among a group of American travelers who visited Egypt. Officials have said there is currently no evidence of community spread.

On Friday, Austin officials canceled one of the city’s biggest annual events, the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, amid concerns of spreading the virus. A major event at the University of Texas for prospective students was also canceled.

In San Antonio, at least one trade conference has been canceled, and officials say they are monitoring the situation ahead of the Alamo City’s biggest annual event, Fiesta. For now, the two-week April festival is still on.

