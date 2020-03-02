Fiesta commission monitoring coronavirus emergency, celebration still on for now

SAN ANTONIO – Officials with the Fiesta San Antonio Commission told KSAT on Monday they are monitoring the coronavirus situation, but are still planning to go forward with the two-week celebration as scheduled.

That’s the latest after San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg declared a state of disaster and public health emergency in San Antonio on Monday.

The mayor said the state of disaster and public health emergency would be in effect for seven days unless continued or renewed by the city council. Fiesta is scheduled to run from April 16 to April 26.

Mayor issues state of disaster, public health emergency in San Antonio over coronavirus

Over the weekend, organizers of Austin’s SXSW festival said that event will go on as planned from March 13-22. An online petition signed by more than 20,000 people, as of Monday afternoon, urged organizers to cancel SXSW due to coronavirus concerns.

Amy Shaw, the executive director of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission, said there is a major difference between the two festivals. SXSW brings in attendees from across the globe, while most people who attend Fiesta live within 50 miles of San Antonio, she said.

Related Headlines: