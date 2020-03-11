CPS Energy won’t disconnect power to customers during coronavirus crisis

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy announced it will suspend energy disconnections while the city continues preparing for the spread of the novel coronavirus.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and District 1 City Councilman Roberto Treviño called on CPS to pause the disconnections for people who are unable to pay their bill during a special meeting called on Wednesday.

120 more cruise ship passengers expected at Lackland on Wednesday

“To support all our customers, in partnership with San Antonio’s Mayor and City Council as listed below, effective immediately, we will suspend energy disconnects while our community bands together to find our path forward,” CPS Energy said in a statement. “We thank the Mayor and City Council for their leadership as they guide our community through COVID-19 awareness and preparations.”

CPS Energy has a variety of programs customers can take advantage if they are dealing with hardships or financial issues. Those resources can be found here.

The latest: What you should know about the coronavirus in Texas

The news came after several universities in San Antonio announced an extended spring break while professors prepare to teach courses online in late March.

Other events and conferences in San Antonio also canceled after several COVID-19 cases were linked to travel.

These events have been canceled, postponed around San Antonio over coronavirus