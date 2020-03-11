Evacuees at Lackland screened for symptoms, but haven’t been tested for coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – Grand Princess cruise ship passengers who were quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland are not showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus, but they have not been tested, City Manager Erik Walsh said Wednesday during a specially called meeting.

On Tuesday night, 98 Americans on the cruise ship that was docked in Oakland, California, arrived to the military base. Walsh said 91 of them are Texans, while the rest are from surrounding states.

Walsh said they expect 120 more Grand Princess cruise ship passengers to arrive to Lackland on Wednesday.

Though federal officials confirmed that 380 passengers will undergo federal quarantine orders at Lackland, Walsh said local officials were not aware the number was that high.

“That’s not a number that was shared with the mayor or myself,” Walsh said. “We shared those reports with (Health and Human Services) and have not received any sort of response at this point.”

San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh updated city council on federal quarantine orders and the city’s coronavirus preparedness during a specially called meeting on Wednesday.

The passengers are the third, and largest, cohort of American evacuees to be quarantined at the base. They are from Texas and surrounding states, officials said.

Previously, 235 American evacuees from Wuhan, China, and the Diamond Princess cruise ship were put in federal quarantine at Lackland. Of those, 11 tested positive for the virus.

Some of those patients have recovered, while the rest are being treated at the Texas Center for Infectious Disease.

Federal officials are in charge of testing and treatment of the evacuees on the military base.

With several cases of COVID-19 popping up around Texas, city officials said this week that the Metropolitan Health District now has the ability to test residents for the virus. By the end of the week, the city should be able to test up to 500 people.

The tests are reserved for members of the community, but they must be ordered by a doctor and has to meet certain criteria for symptoms.

No community-transmitted cases have been reported and San Antonio, and officials believe the risk of contracting the virus remains low.

